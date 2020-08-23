1/1
Patrick J. Steele
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick J. Steele

Patrick John Steele, 70, died from a heart attack Monday, August 10, 2020, in Arch Cape, Oregon, while vacationing with his loving wife of 39 years, Pamela (Katims).

Patrick was a genuine, kind, compassionate warrior of light, and a great friend to all who were blessed to know him.

In addition to Pamela, he is survived by his children, Bryan and Michelle, his brother, Tim, and his grandchildren, Lila and Kellen. His family humbly requests donations in his name to the ACLU or Doctors Without Borders.

Please sign Patrick's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved