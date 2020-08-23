Patrick J. Steele
Patrick John Steele, 70, died from a heart attack Monday, August 10, 2020, in Arch Cape, Oregon, while vacationing with his loving wife of 39 years, Pamela (Katims).
Patrick was a genuine, kind, compassionate warrior of light, and a great friend to all who were blessed to know him.
In addition to Pamela, he is survived by his children, Bryan and Michelle, his brother, Tim, and his grandchildren, Lila and Kellen. His family humbly requests donations in his name to the ACLU or Doctors Without Borders
.
.