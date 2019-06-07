Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick James Cummings

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patrick James Cummings Obituary
Patrick James Cummings

Born in Seattle WA. on October 27, 1964 and passed away from Glioblastoma brain cancer, peacefully June 4, 2019 with his loved ones by his side.

He was the son of Robert & Kay Cummings of Wentachee. Patrick graduated from Shoreline High School in 1983. He had a love for all sports his entire life, he played soccer, baseball, basketball, football, golf and skiing. Patrick was the life of the party, always happy, laughing and willing to help anyone. Patrick is survived by his parents Robert/Ted & Kay and brothers Scott (Pam) and Michael (Natalie) and his niece and nephew. Patrick worked for James G. Murphy Co. for 35 years and met many good friends through his travels with the company. Patrick will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local youth soccer club.
Published in The Seattle Times from June 7 to June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.