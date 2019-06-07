Patrick James Cummings



Born in Seattle WA. on October 27, 1964 and passed away from Glioblastoma brain cancer, peacefully June 4, 2019 with his loved ones by his side.



He was the son of Robert & Kay Cummings of Wentachee. Patrick graduated from Shoreline High School in 1983. He had a love for all sports his entire life, he played soccer, baseball, basketball, football, golf and skiing. Patrick was the life of the party, always happy, laughing and willing to help anyone. Patrick is survived by his parents Robert/Ted & Kay and brothers Scott (Pam) and Michael (Natalie) and his niece and nephew. Patrick worked for James G. Murphy Co. for 35 years and met many good friends through his travels with the company. Patrick will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local youth soccer club. Published in The Seattle Times from June 7 to June 8, 2019