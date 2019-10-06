|
|
Patrick James Whitlock
Patrick James Whitlock of Bellevue, Washington, passed away on September 22, 2019. He was 54 years old. Pat was born on April 4, 1965, to Mike and Marian Whitlock. Pat's siblings are Mike Whitlock, Jr., Tim Whitlock, and Katie Kope. He brought much love, laughter, and mischief to our family. Pat was raised in Tempe, Arizona, and attended McClintock High School where he made lifelong friends. He had crystal blue eyes, an infectious smile, and the ability to make friends wherever he went. People were naturally attracted to his carefree personality and genuine interest in their lives. He worked as a flight attendant for Northwest Airlines for 19 years and he enjoyed traveling the world. He later became an award-winning insurance sales agent. His family and friends will forever remember this fun, kind, and loving man. A funeral Mass to celebrate Pat will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 7355 120th Avenue NE, Kirkland, Washington. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Hospital for Children. https://www.stjude.org/donate
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019