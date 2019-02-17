Patrick Joseph Miranda



March 17, 1944 ~ February 5, 2019



The extended Miranda family and the Bishop Blanchet High School community lost a favorite son on February 5, 2019 to cancer. Pat was a teacher, counselor, vice-principal and interim principal, coach, colleague, alumnus, friend and role model to many at Bishop Blanchet for over 35 years and was beloved by family and friends throughout his life.



All of us will miss Pat's good nature and sense of humor, his generosity of spirit, and most of all, his dedication to his family.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 23rd



at 11:00 AM at



Bishop Blanchet High School



(in the gymnasium)



8200 Wallingford Ave N.,



Seattle, WA 98103



Those who wish may donate to the Pat Miranda Memorial Scholarship in care of Bishop Blanchet High School, 8200 Wallingford Ave. N., Seattle, WA 98103, or online at bishopblanchet.org/support by clicking on "Give Now" and specifying Pat by name, or may donate to a cause/ in Pat's name.



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary