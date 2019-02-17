Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Bishop Blanchet High School (in the gymnasium)
8200 Wallingford Ave N.
Seattle, WA
View Map
Patrick Joseph Miranda


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patrick Joseph Miranda Obituary
Patrick Joseph Miranda

March 17, 1944 ~ February 5, 2019

The extended Miranda family and the Bishop Blanchet High School community lost a favorite son on February 5, 2019 to cancer. Pat was a teacher, counselor, vice-principal and interim principal, coach, colleague, alumnus, friend and role model to many at Bishop Blanchet for over 35 years and was beloved by family and friends throughout his life.

All of us will miss Pat's good nature and sense of humor, his generosity of spirit, and most of all, his dedication to his family.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 23rd

at 11:00 AM at

Bishop Blanchet High School

(in the gymnasium)

8200 Wallingford Ave N.,

Seattle, WA 98103

Those who wish may donate to the Pat Miranda Memorial Scholarship in care of Bishop Blanchet High School, 8200 Wallingford Ave. N., Seattle, WA 98103, or online at bishopblanchet.org/support by clicking on "Give Now" and specifying Pat by name, or may donate to a cause/ in Pat's name.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 17, 2019
