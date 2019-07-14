Mr. Patrick Joseph O'Neill



July 24, 1952 ~ June 24, 2019



Pat was proud to have been raised on Capitol Hill. He was a graduate of St. Joseph School and Seattle Preparatory School. He also attended Seattle University before he was drafted into the Army.



He married his childhood friend and high school prom date, Susann Drummey. They raised their two daughters together in Wedgwood and were married 37 loving years.



Pat retired from the Washington State Ferry system in 2016 after 35 years of service. He enjoyed every minute of retirement.



He was known for his kind smile, compassionate spirit, quick wit, and the ability to make a friend wherever he went. He enjoyed telling long entertaining stories, which he loved to repeat often.



Pat's greatest accomplishment was his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Barbara (Pettinger); and sister, Michaela Anderson.



He is survived by his wife, Susie; daughters, Kyla Vetter (Derek), and Devon Fonseca (Marcel); and grandchildren, Owen and Nora Vetter. He is also survived by his sister, Maureen; brother, Gerard; and many adored cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 19th at 11AM at



St. Joseph Catholic Church



732 18th Avenue E, Seattle, 98112



To read the full funeral notice and sign the guestbook, go to:



harveyfuneral.com



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019