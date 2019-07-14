Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Joseph O'Neill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Joseph O'Neill Obituary
Mr. Patrick Joseph O'Neill

July 24, 1952 ~ June 24, 2019

Pat was proud to have been raised on Capitol Hill. He was a graduate of St. Joseph School and Seattle Preparatory School. He also attended Seattle University before he was drafted into the Army.

He married his childhood friend and high school prom date, Susann Drummey. They raised their two daughters together in Wedgwood and were married 37 loving years.

Pat retired from the Washington State Ferry system in 2016 after 35 years of service. He enjoyed every minute of retirement.

He was known for his kind smile, compassionate spirit, quick wit, and the ability to make a friend wherever he went. He enjoyed telling long entertaining stories, which he loved to repeat often.

Pat's greatest accomplishment was his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Barbara (Pettinger); and sister, Michaela Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, Susie; daughters, Kyla Vetter (Derek), and Devon Fonseca (Marcel); and grandchildren, Owen and Nora Vetter. He is also survived by his sister, Maureen; brother, Gerard; and many adored cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 19th at 11AM at

St. Joseph Catholic Church

732 18th Avenue E, Seattle, 98112

To read the full funeral notice and sign the guestbook, go to:

harveyfuneral.com

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now