Patrick Michael Burns
Oct 1. 1937 ~ Sept. 20, 2020
Pat passed away at home in Tacoma at the age of 82 surrounded by his family.
Pat will have a private funeral Mass and Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's honor to the O'Dea High School Patrick Burns '55 Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Go to this link to make a donation: https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/PngMgnAtLiNReTRcTaTNMQ
Pat's complete obituary and online memorial can be found at Curnow Funeral home.
We invite you to click the link below to Curnow's website where
you may share a story about
Pat or leave the family a message: www.curnowsfuneralhome.com