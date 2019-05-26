|
|
Patrick "Mickey/Barney" Michael Ogle
1/23/1947~5/5/2019
Patrick was born on January 23, 1947 in Seattle, WA and passed away on May 5, 2019 at his residence in Kent, WA.
He is preceded by his father, Joe Ogle, and mother, Maxine (Niblette) Ogle. Survived by his brothers, Willard and Ed Ogle, and his nieces & nephews, AnnMarie Ogle, Anthony Ogle, Elizabeth Ogle, Bryan Ogle, Timmy Ogle, and Joe Ogle.
Patrick was a kind & gentle man to all.
Services will be held graveside at Greenwood Memorial Park
350 Monroe Ave NE,Renton,WA 98056, on May 30th at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your .
To share your condolences & memories of Patrick with his Family, please visit:
www.EmmickFunerals.com/notices/Patrick-Ogle
Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019