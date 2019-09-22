|
|
Patrick O. Cummins
July 7, 1938 ~ September 8, 2019
Patrick Cummins, born and raised in Drogheda, County Louth, Ireland, was a proud citizen of both his native country and the United States. He emigrated to Seattle in 1959.
Pat worked as a tax accountant, guiding many clients to financial success. He loved a good song, a good story, a good dog, and a good racehorse. He made a tasty lamb stew, and grew perfect tomatoes. Friends and family will also remember his beautiful speaking voice, and his fine singing voice which was often heard when he sang Irish songs around the house.
Pat was married for 25 years to Angela Byrne Cummins and and for 22 years to Ruth Jacobson Cummins. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; daughters Maureen Polk (Gary), Elizabeth Stumpf (Mark), and Kathleen Pool (Scott); sons Patrick, Kevin (Nicole Devitt), and Brian (Cammy); seven grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. Numerous nieces and nephews in Ireland and England also mourn his passing. A memorial is scheduled for September 27. Friends may call the family for more information.
Pat's family is grateful to Richard Eckart, RN of Evergreen Hospice; Dr. Nina Lamble of SCCA; and his caregivers from Nogah Home Services, all of whom cared for him in his last illness with great kindness and skill.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019