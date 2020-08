Father Patrick RitterFather Patrick James Ritter, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was 73. A private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Seattle. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bellevue. Friends and family are invited to read the full obituary, share memories, and sign the family's online guestbook at www.flintofts.com . Flintoft's Funeral Home 425-392-6444