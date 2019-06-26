|
Patrick Stuart Poplin
Patrick Stuart Poplin (known by most as Pat) of Seattle, Washington, departed this earth suddenly on June 6, 2019.
He will be missed greatly by family members including sisters Sandy Poplin (Paul) Robson, Penny Poplin Gosetti (Ron Opp), and Liz (Malcolm) Droege, stepsister Elaina (Steve) Dulaney, nieces Freya and Meghan Robson, and cousins Janice and David Wilkinson. Born February 26, 1953, Pat was a native of California, but resided for the last 40 years in Seattle Washington.
A memorial service celebrating
his life will be held this Saturday,
June 29th at 2 pm at Crown Hill Church, 9257 Fourteenth Avenue, NW, Seattle, WA 98117.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the .
Published in The Seattle Times from June 26 to June 27, 2019