Patrick William Nielsen



Born July 4, 1948, passed away, peacefully in his sleep on April 7,



2019.



Pat was the 4th child and first boy born to Lloyd and Frances (Muttart) Nielsen. Then Nielsen family summer home on Hood Canal is where Pat grew his lifelong friendships with his cousins Tom and Jim Nielsen, Ron Kvinsland, the Jensen family and many more. This is also where he developed his lifelong love of boating, fishing and hunting.



Patrick volunteered for service in the United States Army and served with honor in the Viet Nam War from 1967 to 1968.



Patrick dedicated his professional career to the family business, Nielsen Brothers Flooring (Est. 1945). Here Pat and his cousins, Tom and Jim Nielsen, enjoyed great success both in business and the friendships made their in.



On April 23, 1976 Patrick married his beloved "Swan", Marjan Diepenheim. They settled in Edmonds where they joyfully raised their children Jennifer and Joe.



Pat had a gift for gab and could tell a great joke. He was adored by his family and friends. His tales of hunting and fishing trips to Montana and Alaska could take on epic proportions making all laugh and dream of our own adventures.



Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Frances, his wife Marjan, cousins Thomas Nielsen, Hugh Lackey, David Anderson, Nella Speigleberg, and all of his lovely aunties. He is survived by his children Jennifer Nielsen, Joe (Sondra) Nielsen and granddaughter Vivien who was his "Lucky Star", his brothers John and Frank Nielsen, sisters, Kathleen (Karl) Doemland, Helen Nielsen, Mary (James) Martin, Elizabeth (Darren) Miller, nephews Michael and Jeffery (Erica) Martin, Thomas Miller, nieces Katharine Doemland and Anna Faraday, and many loved cousins and friends.



A funeral mass in celebration of



Patrick's life will be held on



April 16, 2019 at Saint Alphonsus



Catholic Church at 12:00pm,



5816 15th Ave NW, Seattle 98107



There will be a private interment at later time. Following the funeral Mass there will be a reception at the



Ballard Elks Lodge



6411 Seaview Ave N.W.



Please share memories at



www.beckstributecenter.com Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019