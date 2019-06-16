Patrick Curtis Kenyon



Patrick Curtis Kenyon of Seattle Washington died June 5, 2019 at the age of 77 years old. He was born July 5, 1941 in Spokane Washington to Marian and Gerald Kenyon. He enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, visiting with friends and family. He was an outgoing and loved by many. He loved his children and grandchildren and took great pride in what they accomplished. He earned his degree in Landscape Architecture from the University of Washington in 1974. He worked over 30 years for the Snohomish County Parks Department as the first landscape architect and became the Principle Parks Planner. He loved his work and the people he worked with, and frequently spoke about how much he admired his colleagues, and the pride he took in knowing that together they had created parks that would be there for generations to come. He was known for his sense of humor and was the "king of corny jokes". Pat was well read, and his children knew that they could ask him almost anything, and he would know the answer or where to find it. He was their" walking encyclopedia". He claimed to be the "master of useless trivia". He was an avid environmentalist; recycling long before it was the rule. Pat felt strongly about our planet and the damage being done to it, and he contributed to organizations that fought against the abuses. Pat was also an avid photographer who over the years took thousands of pictures and slides both personal and work. Pat retired in 2007 and spent his time doing his favorite past times, working in his gardens and traveling.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Virginia [Ginny] Kenyon, sons Chris, James, and Matthew and daughter Paula and daughters-in-laws, Jeannie and Monica; grandchildren, Laura, Alexandrea, Kayla, Jakob, Madison, Katie, Xavier, Miya, Ressio and Viana; great grandchildren Lorina, Alena, Gabriella, Lilith, Blake and Cal; And his sister Margaret Waters.



Services will be held on June 22nd



at 11am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 815 East Edgar Street, Seattle Washington 98102



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Sierra Club at https://www.sierraclubfoundation.org/ways-give Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary