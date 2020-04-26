Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Bevilacqua
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Bevilacqua

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Bevilacqua Obituary
Patsy Bevilacqua

On Tuesday, April 14, 2020,

Patsy Bevilacqua (ne;e Hoffman), beloved mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 90. Patsy was preceded in death 10 years prior by her husband of 58 years, Joe, and is survived by her three children, Joseph, Teresa Stanzel, and Linda Lyons, and four grandchildren. Patsy proudly grew up in West Seattle. She worked hard to support her family: for Skyway Luggage and later for 25 years at the Seattle Veteran's Hospital. The end of Patsy's life was made much easier by her children's loving care. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to Providence Hospice in Seattle, who assisted in her care, or to the Woodland Park Zoo.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -