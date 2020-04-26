|
|
Patsy Bevilacqua
On Tuesday, April 14, 2020,
Patsy Bevilacqua (ne;e Hoffman), beloved mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 90. Patsy was preceded in death 10 years prior by her husband of 58 years, Joe, and is survived by her three children, Joseph, Teresa Stanzel, and Linda Lyons, and four grandchildren. Patsy proudly grew up in West Seattle. She worked hard to support her family: for Skyway Luggage and later for 25 years at the Seattle Veteran's Hospital. The end of Patsy's life was made much easier by her children's loving care. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to Providence Hospice in Seattle, who assisted in her care, or to the Woodland Park Zoo.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020