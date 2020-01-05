|
|
Patti Nell Fortmeyer
Seattle native and almost lifelong resident of the city, Patti Nell Fortmeyer entered the glories of Heaven Tuesday, November 19,
2019 at Providence Newberg Medical Center in Newberg, Ore., after a lengthy respiratory illness. She passed three days before her 89th birthday. Health problems had prompted her in 2015 to move from Seattle to Newberg to live with family. Patti was born in Seattle Nov. 22, 1930 to John M. and Nellie White.
By far the youngest of five children, she received much love and attention as the "baby" of the family. As a child she played piano and also was dance partner of young Robert Joffrey, who later established the world-renowned Joffrey Ballet in New York. Growing up in Seattle's University District, Patti attended Latona Grade School, Hamilton Junior High and Lincoln High School.
She spent three decades as a waitress and server for many Seattle restaurants. In 1954 she married Walter F. Fortmeyer, Jr. and they eventually moved to the Maple Leaf area between Lake City and Northgate. A devout Christian, she was led to faith through the ministry of the Lakeview Free Methodist Church next to her home. She and Walt later spent many years as active members of Berean Bible Church in Shoreline, Wash. A devoted, loving mother of boy-girl twins who were born in 1955, Patti became well known in her neighborhood for the fun children's parties she held, including as a Cub Scout den mother. As the years passed, she was much loved as a "cute, funny and sassy" grandmother to four, and great-grandmother to eight. She volunteered much time to helping her older friends perform their errands and was active at senior centers in the University District and Greenwood.
Patti was predeceased by her parents; by her husband Walt; by brothers John M. White and Richard White; by sisters Lenore McBirney and Blanche Frank; by a stillborn baby son, Steven Scott Fortmeyer; and by her daughter, Lynell Matsen. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, (Walter) John and Sandra Fortmeyer of Newberg; by grandchildren Ryan Fortmeyer of Newberg; David Fortmeyer of Waldport, Ore.; Laura Olson of Carlton, Ore.; and Megan Fortmeyer of Newberg; and by eight great-grandchildren.
A reception in her memory will
be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11
at Berean Bible Church,
2345 N. 185th St. in Shoreline.
A memorial service also was held
Dec. 7 at the Newberg Church of the Nazarene.
Inurnment is at Evergreen-
Washelli Funeral Home in Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020