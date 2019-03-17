Paul A. Friedrich



Paul A. Friedrich of Seattle, Washington died Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 15, 1937, the son of Walter and Mary Friedrich.



Paul was a hospital administrator for Valley Medical Center in Renton, WA until his retirement. He held various posts in Hospital Administration, including Seattle's Virginia Mason Clinic, and the Health Services Consortium. He applied his talent and business skills with the King County Comprehensive Health Planning Council, United Way of King County, and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. He received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Georgetown University and a Master's of business administration from George Washington University.



He was active in a number of civic and professional organizations, and has published articles in Hospitals, Perspectives, Group Practice, and Medical Management. His hobbies included studying civil war history, woodworking and spending time with his family, especially his six grandchildren. He was a doting father and grandfather, known for his distinctive bird noises of chirps and quacks. Everyone from grandchildren to grocery store checkers would look around and wonder "who's making that noise??"!



Paul leaves behind his wife of 20 years, Sylvia Cavazos; His son Michael Friedrich (Janelle) of Woodinville, WA; his daughter Jennifer (Friedrich) Wood (Mike) of Seattle, WA, and grandchildren Gabriella, Margaret, and Mary Grace Wood, and Josiah, Noah and Genesis Friedrich. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Friedrich.



A funeral service for Paul was held on Thursday, March 7 at St. James Cathedral. Mass was at 10:00 am, followed by graveside service at Holyrood cemetery in Shoreline, WA.



Memorials in Paul's honor may be directed to the " s Project."



Paul was a kind and devout man. He was a dearly loved husband, father and grandfather and will be hugely missed. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary