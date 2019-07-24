|
|
Paul A. Lepse, PhD
Retired SPU chemistry professor Paul Lepse passed away July 19, 2019 in Seattle of cancer. He was born in Seattle on March 18, 1937, the youngest child of Henry and Olga Lepse.
Academically gifted, Paul rapidly completed his education at Ballard High School, Seattle Pacific College and a doctorate in organic chemistry from the UW. He married Jean Marie Mandt in 1961. After a year of post-doctoral research in Munich Germany he joined the faculty at Seattle Pacific College. He enjoyed baseball, classical music, hiking and mountain climbing and was active in his church, the American Chemical Society and the American Scientific Affiliation. As member of the Highpointers Club, he climbed 42 of the 50 state highpoints.
He is survived by his brother Bob, wife of 58 years Jean, sons David and Dwight, daughter-in-law Ann and three grandchildren Joel, Claire and Samuel.
Memorial Service 2 :00pm Saturday, July 27 at
United Church 1420 NW 80th St. Seattle WA 98117. Arrangements by Evergreen Washelli.
Published in The Seattle Times from July 24 to July 25, 2019