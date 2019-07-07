Paul A. Wharton



Paul Wharton lost his valiant year long battle against pancreatic cancer on June 29, 2019. Paul was born in Seattle to Anna and Richard Wharton on Jan. 8, 1957. He attended West Seattle area public schools and graduated from West Seattle High in 1976. Paul joined the Air Force in 1979, where he met his future wife at Fairchild AFB, near Spokane. Paul returned to his home in 1987, where he began his career in the tech support field at Univar.



Paul is survived by his wife Kathryn; children Paula and James; sister Marjorie Hadland and his extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Read Wharton.



Interment will take place at



Calvary Cemetery on July 8, 2019



at 11:00 am.



In lieu of flowers please donate to pancreatic cancer research or any veterans organization.



There will be a gathering to celebrate Paul's life later this summer.



Please share memories of Paul at www.EmmickFunerals.com/notices/Paul-Wharton Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019