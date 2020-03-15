|
Paul Aaron Schuster
August 10, 1961-February 14, 2020
On February 14, 2020, Paul Aaron Schuster, of Vashon Island, WA, lost his life unexpectedly. It was a peaceful end, at his home at Alpental - a place he loved. We are reeling still.
He was a dazzling light. A bright star. He felt fortunate to have a bounty of close and long-term friendships, and always kept a lookout for new ones. He chose with care and put the work in.
He loved his family, his friends and his community. He loved to help. He was the guy to call if you were in a pickle, seeking adventure, or needing an ear. He could be ridiculously funny and he could be unsparingly honest. He was an insightful, perceptive and creative teacher. He was kind.
He could not drive past a yard sale.
He was bright, focused and curious. An Eagle Scout, he never seemed to tire of learning new skills. He always knew the right knot for the job.
Service to community was central to his being, lending many hours and days of focused, deep attention and labor to whatever he was taking on. His work with Vashon Island Fire Department, as an Officer, Fire Fighter, EMT, instructor and support, was deeply satisfying and engaging. He had looked forward to many years more.
His approach to life seemed fearless. You could see it, say, at Whitman College, while he played ultimate frisbee on Ankeny Field with his team, the Intuitive Leapers. He had, I'm told, an unorthodox, graceful and confounding style, and he played hard. Quite a sight too - with his gangly deer-legs and striking white-blond Prince Valiant hair shining. - He called it "The Sport of the Gods".
He graduated Whitman with a BA in Math/Physics conferred, in 1983, with minors in Computer Science and Chemistry.
Following that, he worked in the computer software / hardware industry, formed yet another lasting band of brothers, and discovered a new interest - kayaking.
Once retired, he signed on as a full-time ski patroller at Alpental, where he had volunteered since high school. As demanding as it was beautiful, it was work he truly loved.
A small Buddhist ceremony was held by his side on Friday the 21st. Its intention meant to guide his soul along to wherever it goes next. There will be a Memorial to celebrate his life at a future date.
He leaves behind his mother, Ann Schuster, brother Mark, sister-in-law Amanda, nephew Lucas, niece Katie, aunts Mary Engelhardt & Marilyn Bowers, uncle Joe Schab - as well as his partner for nearly 20 years, Tracy J. Barrett, her parents Arthur L. Barrett, Jr. and Martha P. Barrett and brothers Steven and John Barrett. He leaves behind too many friends to count. He was preceded in death by his father Ernst J. Schuster.
Our hearts ache with love and loss.
Should you wish, donations may be made in his honor to the Nature Conservancy, ACLU or KUOW.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020