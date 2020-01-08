Home

Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Paul Allen Claypool

Paul Allen Claypool Obituary
Paul Allen Claypool

Paul passed away suddenly January 4, 2020, in Bellevue surrounded by family. Paul worked in the Washington State Employment Security Department for 36 years before retiring in 2001. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Janet, his sons, Greg (Cheryl) and Jim (Frances), 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday January 11, 2020 at Flintoft's Funeral Home in Issaquah WA at 1:00PM. Friends are invited to view a full obituary, photos, get directions and share memories at www.FLINTOFTS.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
