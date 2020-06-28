Paul Breslin Milan



It is with great sadness we share the passing of Paul Breslin Milan on May 30, 2020 of brain cancer. Paul was born to James and Eileen Milan on March 30, 1942. Paul graduated from Stadium High School in Tacoma, Washington in 1960. He went on for his bachelor's degree in French at Seattle University. He completed his Master and Doctorate degrees in French Literature at the University of Washington. Paul taught French and international studies at Seattle University for fifty years. During his tenure he began the first study abroad program with his dear friend and colleague Max Marinoni in 1972. He also was the founder of the Mexico Mission Trek program in Tijuana, Mexico with Esperanza International for many years. Paul was a man of passion for helping others, always reaching out to share time, patience and love to improve the lives of others in his own family, local community and the world.



He leaves behind his wife of fifty years Nancy Alley Milan, daughter Carla Holmes (Mike) and grandchildren Evan and Abby daughter Kate Batra (Sanjay) and grandchildren Cole and Ally.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother David. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Dent (Ray) of Phoenix, brother Tom (Francoise) of Paris, France and brother Mike of San Diego.



During his eleven month battle with cancer, Paul received many messages from former students, friends, family and colleagues thanking him for his inspirational and dedicated teaching, his passion for learning, his loyalty as a friend, and living a life of giving to others.



His family will always remember him as loving, supportive, caring and the foundation of our family. He believed in making a better, peaceful, just and more humane world.



If you wish to make a donation in Paul's memory:



Esperanza International Inc.



2159 India St, Suite 200



San Diego, CA 92101 OR



Paul Milan Legacy Scholarship Fund at Seattle University



c/o Advancement Service at



Seattle University



901 12th Ave.



Seattle, WA 98122



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store