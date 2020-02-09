|
Rev. Dr. Paul Chevis Johnson
Paul died peacefully at age 91 on January 23, 2020. Paul was born and grew up in Duluth, Minnesota. After serving in the US Navy as a corpsman, he attended the University of Minnesota and Whitworth College. He met his future wife Barbara Scribner at Whitworth and they were married in 1953. Paul heard the call to become a minister. He attended Fuller Theological Seminary, earned his Masters in Divinity and then served as a Presbyterian pastor in Germantown SD & Wichita KS. In 1966 he became SR pastor of Renton First Presbyterian and later Renton First Evangelical Presbyterian, until his retirement in 1993.
Besides SERVING THE LORD WITH ALL HIS HEART and with great enthusiasm, Paul was an avid cyclist. He was known for his long bike rides (including biking across the county) and leading youth groups on bike trips. Upon his retirement Paul continued to guest preach and teach theology classes. After Barbara died in 2015, Paul then reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Ginny Humes. They were married for 4 years until his passing. He was greatly loved and will be missed by his wife Ginny Humes, daughters Mari, Christine, Ruthanne & Nancy and son Pete, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Paul was pre-deceased by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Scribner Johnson in 2015.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 22nd at 10am. Bellevue Christian Reform Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Charles E Fuller Annual Scholarship, (memo line IMO Paul C. Johnson) https://www.fuller.edu/giving/donate/
or Mailing Address: Attn: Development / Fuller Theological Seminary 135 N. Oakland Ave Pasadena CA 91182
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020