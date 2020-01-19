|
|
Paul Christian Wold
Age 79, Paul died on December 18, 2019. He was born in Seattle, WA on the 21st of August 1940 to Clifford E. and Gudron (Bolstad) Wold. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn; sons Norman (Nolene) Wold of Tacoma, WA and Lorin Wold of Renton, WA; and granddaughters Sara and Anna of Bellingham, WA.
A celebration of life will be held
at 11 a.m. on Saturday January 25,
2020 at Nativity Lutheran Church,
17707 140th Ave SE, Renton, WA.
A reception for fellowship follows.
Remembrances can be made to Nativity Lutheran Church or the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020