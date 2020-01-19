Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weeks-Dryer Mortuary
220 134Th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
(253) 537-0253
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Nativity Lutheran Church
17707 140th Ave SE,
Renton, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Wold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Christian Wold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Christian Wold Obituary
Paul Christian Wold

Age 79, Paul died on December 18, 2019. He was born in Seattle, WA on the 21st of August 1940 to Clifford E. and Gudron (Bolstad) Wold. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn; sons Norman (Nolene) Wold of Tacoma, WA and Lorin Wold of Renton, WA; and granddaughters Sara and Anna of Bellingham, WA.

A celebration of life will be held

at 11 a.m. on Saturday January 25,

2020 at Nativity Lutheran Church,

17707 140th Ave SE, Renton, WA.

A reception for fellowship follows.

Remembrances can be made to Nativity Lutheran Church or the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -