Paul D. Albertson

Paul D. AlberTson

Passed away August 4, 2019 from ALS. Born April 18, 1957, Paul grew up in the Ballard area where he graduated then became a welder at many local shipyards and a proud member of the boilermakers union "Local 104". He enjoyed hiking, swimming and proudly participating in the Columbia Tower Climb several years. He loved life and those around him. Survived by his mother Barbara, siblings Larry and Diana, and many more family/friends who loved him dearly. A memorial will be held Sept 7, 2PM. For info: [email protected]
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019
