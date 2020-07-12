Paul E. Early



November 8, 1951 ~ March 30, 2020



Paul Edward Early, 68, was the second of five children born to Vandene and Edward Early. Paul was born on November 8,



1951 in Seattle, WA. He unexpectedly passed away in his home on March 30, 2020. He will be forever missed by his wife Nancy, son Doug, daughter in law Jolene, stepdaughter's Melissa and Michelle, granddaughter's Vivienne, Harper, and Gwyneth, sisters Barb and Diana, and brother Don.



Paul had a passion for cars early in his life. He was a hard worker and had a successful career as a service technician at University and Bickford Ford, BMW, Lexus of Bellevue & Seattle, and most recently Lee Johnson Kia.



Paul also had a passion volunteering time in helping others. He served as a Mountlake Terrace fireman from 1978 to 1985. He also volunteered his time as a first responder to the FEMA organization in the early 2000's. Paul's hobby's included traveling, flying, going to the drag races, riding his motorcycles and watching live music.



Paul had a big heart he gave more then he took and will be forever missed by his family.



A celebration of life may be scheduled later this summer. If you knew Paul and would like to attend this celebration you can contact Doug Early at dougearly123@gmail.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store