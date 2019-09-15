|
|
Paul Edgar
June 15, 1928 ~ September 6, 2019
Paul Edgar went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019.
He was born June 15, 1928 to Victor and Emma Edgar, in Seattle Washington. He attended Beacon Hill grade school, and Franklin High school. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army, and attended engineering school at Fort Belvoir Virginia. He served in Japan, Korea, and the Philippines as a cartographer in the Army Engineers. At the end of enlistment, he registered at Oregon State University. However, he met the love of his life, Lynn, and followed her to the University of Washington. They were married in 1950. Paul joined the Seattle Planning Commission staff, and soon became enchanted with hydroplane racing. He designed and built five limited hydroplanes (225s) and became the National High Point Champion in 1961. In 1966 he won the National Championship race in a field of 25 boats. As his family grew, he shifted from racing hydroplanes to camping and fishing. He continued his devotion to the Beavers as a season ticket holder, making frequent trips to Corvallis. At Grace Baptist church in West Seattle, he served as a deacon and the building chairman. He oversaw the construction of the 999 seat church, built entirely with volunteer labor. He retired from the City of Seattle after 31 years, as the acting director of Historical Preservation. His love, wit, and faith have left a legacy for which we are forever thankful.
He is survived by his loving wife Lynn (Evelyn), daughters Erin Seidel (Paul) and Lynda Smith (Paul III), grandchildren Paul (IV), Laura, Emma, and Paul Jr., and sister Shirley Wilburn (Richard).
A memorial Service will be held Sept. 21, 2:00 PM at Boulevard Park Church, Burien, WA.
www.howden-kennedy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019