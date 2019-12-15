Home

Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Madeleine Sophie Catholic Church
Bellevue, WA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Madeleine Sophie Catholic Church
Bellevue, WA
Paul Francis Brogan Obituary
Paul Francis Brogan

Paul passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 in his home, surrounded by family, after a battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife Therese, sister Dorothy (Vinnie), brother Bill (Dixie), son Tim (Lorrie), daughter Anni, son Pat (Lisa), daughter Lisa, 4 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a viewing at 10am

followed by Funeral Mass 11am

December 20, 2019 at Saint Madeleine Sophie Catholic Church in Bellevue. Arrangements by Flintoft's Funeral home in Issaquah
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019
