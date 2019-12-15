|
|
Paul Francis Brogan
Paul passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 in his home, surrounded by family, after a battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife Therese, sister Dorothy (Vinnie), brother Bill (Dixie), son Tim (Lorrie), daughter Anni, son Pat (Lisa), daughter Lisa, 4 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing at 10am
followed by Funeral Mass 11am
December 20, 2019 at Saint Madeleine Sophie Catholic Church in Bellevue. Arrangements by Flintoft's Funeral home in Issaquah
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019