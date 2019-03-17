Resources More Obituaries for Paul Dremousis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul G. Dremousis

Paul Dremousis died at home February 19, 2019, holding the hand of his loving wife of 54 years, Anna Dremousis.



Born in the village of Erythrea, Greece on August 1, 1933, Mr. Dremousis prevailed over myriad brutalities during his childhood. His mother died from TB during World War II and he was left to provide for his two younger brothers while his father fought in the Greek resistance. Extreme poverty and loss propelled him to seek a better life in the U.S. When he was 18 years-old, he emigrated to Yakima, WA, where he quickly learned English and graduated valedictorian at Moxie High School.



Mr. Dremousis was summarily drafted into the U.S. Army in 1956 and was stationed in Germany. He earned top honors as a marksman and led the 10th Division soccer team to the league title in Bamberg in 1957. After returning to the States, Mr. Dremousis became a proud U.S. citizen, enrolled at the University of Washington, and earned his B.A. in Political Science. He and Anna met at the UW's HUB through mutual Greek friends and married in 1964. Their daughter Litsa was born in 1967 and their son George arrived in 1968.



Mr. Dremousis launched his career in public service at the Department of Corrections as a parole officer. In 1974 he earned his Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of Puget Sound while working full-time as Corrections Coordinator at the King County Prosecutor's Office, where he later became Supervisor of the Sentencing Unit. Mr. Dremousis was a huge proponent of Washington State sentencing reform and garnered judges and prosecutors' respect for his dedication to equity in the criminal justice system. He worked in public service for 30 years, retiring in 1994 at 62.



Greek to his core, Mr. Dremousis was first to dance, quick to laugh, and was known for his mischievous, one-sided grin. He struck up conversations with all, from bank managers to baristas, and was universally loved for his kind soul and compassion. He wrote volumes of short stories and, also, his autobiography, that he hoped his grandson, Nixon, would read and share. Mr. Dremousis was revitalized when George's wife Jennifer gave birth to his only grandchild and he took enormous pride in Nixon's scholastic and athletic accomplishments, always encouraging him to work hard but still have fun. Beyond all else, Mr. Dremousis loved and lived for his family.



Mr. Dremousis reveled in all sports, particularly soccer. He coached George's team to the City Championship and never missed George's games or Litsa's ballet recitals. He was particularly proud when Anna became an attorney and worked alongside him at the King County Prosecutor's Office. After he retired, he often helped George coach soccer and imparted his wisdom to a new generation of players.



He enjoyed spending time with his brother-in-law Manoli, whom he had known since his undergraduate days at the U.W. The pair visited the casino frequently and never passed on the buffet. He looked forward to these days with his lifelong friend.



Mr. Dremousis was preceded in death by his father George and mother Evangelia. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Anna; daughter Litsa; son George; daughter-in-law Jennifer; grandson Nixon; his two brothers, John and Tony and their families, who still reside in Erythrea, Greece; brother-in-law and lifelong friend, Manoli Tramountanas; brother-in-law Michael and sister-in-law Elaine Falangus; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Known throughout his life for being well-dressed, it was important to Mr. Dremousis to provide for those less fortunate. As such, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Saint Philaret Ministry, the charity that collects and donates clothing to people who live without permanent shelter. Donations can be sent via St. Demetrios Church, 2100 Boyer Avenue E., Seattle, Washington 98112.



A coffee hour will be held in Mr. Dremousis' honor at



St. Demetrios Church on Sunday, March 24, beginning at noon in the main hall. In the meantime, if you have a funny joke to share with someone today, go ahead and do so.



