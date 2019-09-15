|
|
Paul G. Hahn
On Sunday, September 7, 2019, Paul Hahn, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 93. He is survived by his sons Paul Hahn, Jr. and Richard Hahn and daughter Susan Hahn and five grandchildren: Amanda, Jessica, and Katherine Stephens; Spencer and Russell Hahn. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, wife Jacqueline (Jackie) in 2013.
Paul was born in on August 2, 1926, in Pilares de Nacozari, Mexico to parents Abner and Daisy Hahn.
After high school, Paul worked, attended college, and joined the Army Air Force - serving as a flight engineer and military band member. In 1945 Paul married his Socorro High School sweetheart Jackie.
From 1949 to 1963, Paul taught High School Music in several school districts in Colorado and New Mexico, where he formed and led marching bands and jazz ensembles. Paul switched careers in 1963 and moved to the Seattle area to work for the Boeing Company. Over a 25-year career, Paul rose from scientific Software Developer to Group Supervisor.
Paul had many interests in life, including golf, music, software development, volksmarching, and the Seattle Seahawks.
A Celebration of Paul's life will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Bonney Watson Washington Memorial (16445 International Blvd., SeaTac) with the burial services to follow at 2:00 pm at Riverton Crest Cemetery (3400 S 140th St, Tukwila, WA).
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019