Paul Jacobson



Paul died peacefully at home in Bellevue on December 24, 2019. He was 89 years old.



Paul was born in Seattle May 20, 1930 to Swedish immigrant parents' and was the youngest of three children. He attended Webster and West Woodland grade schools, James Monroe Jr. High School, and Ballard High School, graduating in 1948.



After graduation he enlisted in the Army Security Agency and served 4 years. He was in Japan for 18 months and Korea for 8 months during the Korean War. He was discharged in 1952.



Upon returning to Seattle in 1952 he enrolled at the University of Washington and started dating Lucille; they were married in 1954. Paul graduated in Aeronautical Engineering in 1956. He immediately started a career at the Boeing Co. of 34 years as an Aeronautical engineer and engineering manager. Most of that time was in the Commercial Airplane Division where he worked on the Aerodynamic and Stability/Control aspects of the original 737 and 747 airplanes with responsibilities in design, wind tunnel testing, flight testing, certification and customer support. His interesting career included meeting such



Aeronautical personalities as Charles Lindberg and Neil Armstrong, among others.



During this time Paul and Lucille raised 4 children and attended Emmanuel Bible Church and Sambica. Paul served selflessly for many years on the Trustee and Deacon Boards, taught Sunday School classes, was on numerous committees, and sang in duets and in the church choir.



Many of his past times and interests that he enjoyed included many sports; hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, trap shooting, photography and later, digital imaging. Travel was enjoyed and destinations included Europe, the Middle East, South Pacific, Alaska, Portugal and several cruises. Many of these adventures included his children and many good friends.



He was a wonderful, gentle and kind man who had a full and happy life, for which we are grateful to be a part.



Preceded in death by his wife Lucille, parents' Axel and Clara, sister Dorothy and brother Leonard. Survived by his children, Norman (Mary), Cynthia (Ron), Janice, Rodney (Lora), and grandchildren Jeremy, Kyle, Jonathan, Andrew, Natalie, Eric and many great-grandchildren.



The family would like to make a special thanks to the special caregivers at Senior Leisure Care. We are thankful for all your kindness and loving care for our father.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store