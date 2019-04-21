|
|
Paul James Peters
April 10, 1959 - April 12, 2019
Paul was a plein air artist, musician, instrument maker, teacher of painting and guitar for children, screen printer, cabinet maker, fisherman, chef and baker extraordinaire, and lover of life. He crossed the threshold peacefully with family and friends accompanying him. He is survived by mother Barbara Peters, siblings Patrick Peters, Laurie Frieden & Lynn St. Pierre, nieces and nephews Sabrina, Rebecca, AJ, Christina, Josh, Josh & grand nephew Riot.
His love, humor, kindness and generosity will be with us always.
Celebration of Life
Saturday May 25th - 6pm
Beaver Lake Lodge
25201 SE 24th Street
Sammamish, WA 98075
In lieu of flowers please send donations for art programs in Paul's name to: Ellington Youth Services, PO Box 187, Ellington, CT 06029 or the Fred Hutchison Cancer Research Center, http://www.fredhutch.org/en.html
Please sign Paul's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019