Paul Jay Courtmanch
Age 68, of Renton, Paul passed away on May 9, 2020 due to complications with COPD. Paul was born in Seattle on August 24, 1951 to Robert and Ruth Courtmanch. He was raised in Renton and attended Renton High School where he was popular among his peers. After graduation in 1969 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served until 1971. Paul married Cindy Covey in 1982 and they had a daughter named Erin. Although the marriage didn't last, Paul and Cindy stayed lifelong friends. Paul was an entrepreneur at heart and owned many businesses throughout his life. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Mariner's during their reign in the 1990s, and then tennis and golf as he got older. In 2009 Paul moved to Walla Walla where he spent the last decade of his life. There he enjoyed riding his motorcycle. At the age of 63 Paul returned to school and received his BA in Informational Technology Management from WGU.
Paul had a generous heart and remained a dedicated and loving father, brother, and friend until his death. He is survived by his daughter, Erin Courtmanch (Tim Clukey); his brother, Bruce Courtmanch (Norma); his sister, Janice Barnhart (Alan); his former spouse, Cindy Courtmanch; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life in August. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020