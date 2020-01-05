|
Paul Jay Tillotson
With great sadness the family of Paul Tillotson wishes to share news of his passing. As an equine veterinarian, Paul (Doc) was a long-time and happy member of Washington's thoroughbred horse racing community.
Paul is survived by a sister, Betty Milford (Ken), sister-in-law, Shirley Tillotson (Don), Paul's sons, Jeff (Kathryn) and Doug (Joan) Tillotson, his daughter Amy (Rob) Anderson, his special friend Joyce Sandvick and six grandchildren.
