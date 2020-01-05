Home

Paul Jay Tillotson

Paul Jay Tillotson Obituary
Paul Jay Tillotson

With great sadness the family of Paul Tillotson wishes to share news of his passing. As an equine veterinarian, Paul (Doc) was a long-time and happy member of Washington's thoroughbred horse racing community.

Paul is survived by a sister, Betty Milford (Ken), sister-in-law, Shirley Tillotson (Don), Paul's sons, Jeff (Kathryn) and Doug (Joan) Tillotson, his daughter Amy (Rob) Anderson, his special friend Joyce Sandvick and six grandchildren.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020
