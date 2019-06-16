Resources More Obituaries for Paul Wiesner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul Joseph Wiesner

Born on October 25, 1940, Paul Joseph Wiesner was the fourth of seven sons of a lively, athletic and civic-spirited family in Neenah Wisconsin. Paul entered the Catholic Maryknoll Seminary after his sophomore year in high school, but left after several years to major in philosophy at the University of Wisconsin, where he went on to get his medical degree. He did his internship and residency in internal medicine at the University of Rochester and became a fellow in infectious disease at the University of Washington.



In 1972 he entered the US Public Health Service at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where he became Director of the Division of Sexually Transmitted Diseases, and where he was, in the words of his colleagues, the consummate public health leader and mentor, who worked selflessly for the good of the people he served. He formed the national AIDS taskforce in response to one of the worst epidemics in modern medicine, thus becoming in former CDC Director William Foege's words, "a hero of the AIDS crisis."



In 1989 Dr. Wiesner followed his desire to be involved in public health on the local level by becoming Head of Atlanta's DeKalb Board of Health, where he served for fifteen years, retiring in 2004. From that vantage point he was able to put into action community programs that underscored his heartfelt belief that the mission of public health is prevention of disease and support of initiatives that encourage people to be healthy. He retired in 2004 and moved to Seattle.



An active and engaged father, Paul coached his children's soccer and basketball teams and volunteered in their schools. He renovated a house built in the 1920's. He was a potter, and a drawer of doodles, elaborate pen and ink sketches collected by his friends and former colleagues. In Seattle, Paul and Nancy were actively involved in the Roosevelt Neighborhood Association and in the University Congregational United Church of Christ. In addition, he was a member of the Sound Transit Citizens Advisory Board. He is survived by his wife of over forty years, Nancy, by his children: sons Andrew (Elena) and Matthew (Yuko), and stepdaugher Samantha Marr. Their children, Max and Emma Bury, Sean Wiesner, and Ciara and Yuuki Okabe-Wiesner also survive their Popo.