Paul Kriegel
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecelia Catholic Church
Stanwood, WA
Paul Kriegel

Paul Kriegel Obituary
Paul Kriegel

Paul Kriegel, of Stanwood, died July 21, 2019, the tragic result of a head injury sustain in an accident 3 days earlier. He passed peacefully on Sunday morning with his wife and children at his side. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, sons Jeff (Kelcy) and Tim (Nora Luz), grandchildren Ellie, Lucy, Nico and Leia, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held Saturday July 27th, 11:00 AM, at

St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Stanwood. A full obituary may be found at www.gilbertsonfh.com/obituary/paul-kriegel
Published in The Seattle Times from July 25 to July 27, 2019
