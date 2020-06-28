Paul Mark Pryor
Paul Mark Pryor

May 8, 1949 ~ May 30, 2020

Paul was born in Prosser, Washington, the second child and first son of Margaret Fullmer Pryor and Warren Melville Pryor. Early on, the family attended the small Juanita Community Church, where Bellevue Christian School first began.

After attending Bellevue Christian School, Paul served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He also had a very colorful work resume'. Among other things, he worked as a barber off and on during his life, most notably cutting hair for residents at Northhaven Retirement Center when his father lived there. He worked for a circus, drove a truck and worked as a pipe fitter in Seattle. He eventually retired after working for his younger brother's floor care company.

Paul was single throughout his life; the right gal just never came along. He was one of the most caring people you could ever know. You could not possibly ever find a person Paul had intentionally hurt, if he hurt anyone. He was virtually without guile. He was trusting and serving to a fault.

Paul's happiest years were his later years. He was his father's late-life caregiver for 10 years. He then joined Abundant Life Foursquare in Graham, where he grew in faith and where he found many cherished relationships. He lived with his brother Kim, helping maintain several acres of property and caring for their dogs, all whom he loved dearly.

Paul is survived by his siblings: Kathy Pryor (Mombasa), Daniel (Jane) Pryor (Bothell), Kimber (Dinah) Pryor (Graham), Heather Sadowski (Tacoma), Jon Pryor (Federal Way) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held on Thurs., July 2 at 7 p.m. under the tent at Abundant Life Foursquare, 1005 Orting Kapowsin Hwy E, Orting 98360

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
