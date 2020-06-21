Paul Marvin Barnes
Get a bicycle. You will certainly not regret it, if you live.
Paul Marvin Barnes lived. Paul had his fair share of bumps, bruises, and sore muscles through the years but his passion for the outdoors and adventure never waned. Born in Lewiston, Idaho on June 29, 1939, Paul ensured he was predisposed to favoring all the peaks and valleys of the Pacific Northwest. What better way to truly know them than to put foot or tire to trail dirt and fly? The years saw Paul endure, train, and push his body farther than he ever thought possible. When he was young, he participated in marathons and triathlons. He relished exercise, especially if it was out in nature, and he always found time for his bicycle. If he was not out scaling a mountainside with his trusty steed, he was spending his days helping others. A long-time volunteer for the Black Diamond Fire Department, Paul could not help but give of himself when others were in need. It might have been the only part of living that came naturally to him - the giving, the loving. On June 10, 2020, Paul had pushed his body as far as it would go and went to find new adventures elsewhere. Those who will remember him each time the wind is in their hair are his loving wife, Susana; his sons Gene and Rich; his three amazing grandchildren Max, Kaia, and McKenzie; his sister Bethel; and everyone he ever called friend. In remembrance of Paul, please continue his work of helping others and donate to Smile Train or Doctors Without Borders. Share a memory of Paul with his loved ones on the tribute wall at www.weeksfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.