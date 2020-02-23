|
|
Paul N. Cahill
Paul died unexpectedly on January 29, 2020, of diabetes complications. He is deeply missed by his siblings, Barbara, Nancy (David Given), and Steven; nephews, Ben and Sam Friedlander; nieces, Lucy and Anna Given; and many close friends and relatives. He attended Seattle Prep ('70) and Bellevue College, before embarking on a sales career, primarily in real estate. His last 6 years were spent in Burke, Idaho, where he converted a silver miner's bunkhouse into a beautiful home.
The Celebration of Paul's life will be at 1:30 pm on
March 15th, at S.Y.C.
Memorial Donations to The Salvation Army (Northwest Division).
Sign Paul's online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020