Paul N. Cowgill

Paul N. Cowgill Obituary
Paul N. Cowgill

Paul N. Cowgill of Bellevue, loving husband to Geney, passed away, Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was 83.

Paul was born February 3, 1936 in Portland, Oregon to Hal and Frances Cowgill. He grew up in Tigard Oregon and graduated from Tigard High School in 1954. Following high school, Paul furthered his education at Oregon State College, where he earned his Bachelor of Science and Master's in Electrical Engineering.

Following university, Paul went on to work at McDonnell Douglas in Santa Monica. He was awarded a patent in missile maneuvers in 1977 and went on to work for Honeywell and ATK before retiring in 1995.

In 1972 Paul married the love of his life, Geney Donehue. They settled in Bellevue, Washington, where they lived happily devoted to each other.

In his leisure time, Paul enjoyed sailing his Dragon sailboat, snow skiing, driving his Porsche, hiking, gardening, and traveling. More than anything he loved bringing a smile to the faces of his loved ones and friends, with jokes and pranks. Paul is remembered by his family as a loving man with a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his loving wife, Geney Cowgill; her nieces and nephews; his sister-in-law, Doris Cowgill; his nieces, Barbara Krekel (Al), Susan Waters (Rufus), Nancy Cowgill, Carolyn Cowgill (Chuck), and many grand and great grand nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hallie and Frances Cowgill; his brothers, Ervin and Forrest Cowgill; and his niece, Sharon Cowgill Hadley.

A cryptside service will be held at 2pm, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Crescent Grove Cemetery in Tigard Oregon. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11am, Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to Evergreen Hospice.

Friends are invited to view photos, get directions and share memories at www.flintoft.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020
