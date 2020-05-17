|
Paul Pearson
On Sunday, May 3, 2020 Paul Pearson of Bainbridge Island passed away at the age of 77.
Paul was born in Portland, Oregon to Victor and Bernice (Nelson) Pearson. He graduated from Williams College with a BA in political science and devoted his career to others, working as an educational administrator, eventually retiring from the University of Washington.
Paul is survived by his partner Helen Owens, two daughters Shelly Masur (Josh) and Marin Millar, grandchildren Julia, Jacob, and Noah, and sister Joyce Stockdill. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara Tucker Pearson.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020