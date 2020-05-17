Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Pearson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Pearson Obituary
Paul Pearson

On Sunday, May 3, 2020 Paul Pearson of Bainbridge Island passed away at the age of 77.

Paul was born in Portland, Oregon to Victor and Bernice (Nelson) Pearson. He graduated from Williams College with a BA in political science and devoted his career to others, working as an educational administrator, eventually retiring from the University of Washington.

Paul is survived by his partner Helen Owens, two daughters Shelly Masur (Josh) and Marin Millar, grandchildren Julia, Jacob, and Noah, and sister Joyce Stockdill. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara Tucker Pearson.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -