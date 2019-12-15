Home

Paul R. Noble

Paul R. Noble

May 28, 1967 ~ June 16, 2019

Remembering you is easy,

I do it every day. Missing you is the heart ache that doesn't

go away....Love, Mom

Paul loved his dogs and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. His siblings, nieces, and nephews will miss his humor and wonderful story telling. This year the old Sears, Roebuck & Co. Christmas fruit he loved as a kid, and we laughed about at every Christmas dinner, will be hung on the tree in his memory....
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019
