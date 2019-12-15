|
Paul R. Noble
May 28, 1967 ~ June 16, 2019
Remembering you is easy,
I do it every day. Missing you is the heart ache that doesn't
go away....Love, Mom
Paul loved his dogs and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. His siblings, nieces, and nephews will miss his humor and wonderful story telling. This year the old Sears, Roebuck & Co. Christmas fruit he loved as a kid, and we laughed about at every Christmas dinner, will be hung on the tree in his memory....
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019