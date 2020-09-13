Paul Richard Olson



Paul went to be with the Lord on September 3, 2020. He was born at home to Swedish parents Josephine and Phillip Olson on September 21, 1927. He grew up in Seattle, Washington and graduated from Lincoln High School. He served in the US Navy at the latter part of WWII, then attended the University of Washington graduating with BS and MS degrees in Fisheries. He married his wife JoAnn in 1952 and moved to Kenmore WA in 1953 where they lived for 63 years before moving to Indiana to live with their daughter and family. Paul was the loving father of two daughters, Julie (Mats) Karlsson and Sue (Ken) Beebe. In addition to his wife and daughters, Paul is survived by four granddaughters, Karin (Chris) Best, Sarah (Jacob) de Vries, Lauren and Emily Beebe, three great-grandchildren, Stella and Vera de Vries and Noah Best, and niece and nephews Rick (Sandy) Olson, Ron (Peggy) Olson, Carolyn (Don) Beck, and Roger (Lori) Olson. His eleven year older brother Phillip Olson Jr. and nephew Randy Olson preceded him in death.



Paul considered himself truly blessed by his introduction to the Lord in 1951. He enjoyed many years of good teaching having been a longtime member of Alderwood Community Church in Lynnwood, Washington. He loved the beauty of Washington State and devoted his work to it. During his long career, he worked at the University of Washington Fisheries Laboratory of Radiation Biology for 21 years, College of Forestry for 5 years, Seattle Water Department for 15 years, and King County Surface Water Management for 3 years before his retirement. He loved the USA, but also considered it a blessing to have worked in the South Pacific in the 50's, visit South Africa, and make frequent trips to Sweden. He is now on his next adventure. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." 2 Cor. 5:8.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store