Wood River Chapel
403 North Main Street
Hailey, ID 83333
(208) 788-2244
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
American Legion Hall Post
Paul Richard Wiley


1941 - 2020
Paul Richard Wiley

In Loving Memory

October 4, 1941 - February 23, 2020

Paul Richard Wiley "Wiley" died at home on Sunday February 23, 2020, in Ketchum Idaho. His loving wife Fran was with him.

Wiley grew up in Seattle, and attended Franklin H.S. He was the founder, and heart and soul of Wiley's Water Skis - a Seattle institution since 1965. As one of the first water ski manufacturers, he helped to make Seattle a thriving center of hand-crafted skis.

Wiley was a passionate snow skier, enjoyed singing and yodeling, and had a wealth of inappropriate jokes.

In his early years he was a ski instructor at Steven's Pass with Audett Ski School, where he made life-long friends in the Skykomish ski community. Later he bought a home in Ketchum, where he skied Baldy Mountain every winter.

In summers, Wiley could be seen driving around Seattle in his '68 Cadillac Convertible, often with his beloved granddaughter Quinn, who even had the honor of driving it! He also spent time several months a year thawing out in Kihei on Maui.

Wiley will be missed. He was a wonderful, stubborn, ridiculously funny, and generous man!

He is survived by his wife Fran, son Darren (Kristin), granddaughter Quinn, and brother Roger. He was preceded in death by his son Brian.

Join family and friends for a Celebration of Life at The Hall at Fauntleroy in West Seattle

Thurs., March 12 from 4pm - 7pm.

9131 California Ave SW

Seattle 98136

Wiley's family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to The Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

Please visit the memorial page for Wiley at woodriverchapel.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
