Paul Russell Jokisch



1955 ~ 2019



Our brother, uncle, and friend was unable to carry on and passed away on February 22, 2019. Paul was born May 31, 1955 in Mt. Sheer township, BC, Canada to Alfred and Shirley Jokisch. Paul and his family moved to Bellevue, WA in 1962 where he and his sister, Nora, grew up. He became a United States citizen on June 5, 1970. After graduating from Sammamish High School, he attended the University of Washington, graduating with degrees in Environmental Studies and Economics. After college he had a successful private real estate rental business before working at The Boeing Co. as a Finance Pricing Estimator. After a career at Boeing, Paul decided to combine his love of the outdoors with work and was employed at REI sharing his love of the outdoors by helping people gear up for their next adventure.



Introduced to the outdoors at an early age by his parents, Paul spent many wonderful times in the mountains, lakes, and rivers of Washington with his family. In college he was a member of the Husky Winter Sports club. He often joined his parents on backpacking trips and would later help introduce his nephews and niece to the freedom of the hills. He enjoyed documenting the beautiful places he visited through photography. His favorite places in this world were Beaver Lake (Sammamish, WA), Mt. Rainier, The Enchantments (Cascade Mtns), and Maui. He spent many a summer day hiking around, swimming in, or canoeing on Beaver Lake, where his parents lived for many years. Paul was a deep thinker and wise steward of his resources. He was kind and gentle in his relationships. He will be remembered for his love of family, the outdoors, and the simple things in life.



Paul is survived by his sister, Nora Linscott, nephews (Luke & Lance Linscott) and niece (Lara Kieffer).



Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred & Shirley Jokisch.



A memorial service will be held this summer at Upper Hillside Cemetery, Issaquah, WA where Paul will be laid to rest with his loving parents.



