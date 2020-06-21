Paul William Locke



Paul W. Locke was born on February 23, 1926 in Centralia, WA and passed away at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland, WA on May 29, 2020 from complications of non-COVID-19-related pneumonia. He was 94 years old.



Paul was one of a great generation of retired WWII veterans who served our country in the United States Army beginning at the age of 17. He was an only child and grew up working with his parents on their berry farm in Yelm, WA during the Great Depression. He told stories of irrigating the fields at night under the stars because he had good night vision and could see the water flowing through the rows. From a young age, Paul knew the meaning of hard work and, once in the Army, was often assigned tasks generally reserved for senior officers. He proudly told stories of his time in the service and of his travels. Paul remained a life-long bachelor but loved telling the story of a young librarian who caught his eye in earlier years.



In 1959, Paul was one of the original investors in Melrose Terrace, a co-operative apartment building on Seattle's Capitol Hill. After retiring from the Army in 1968, Paul spent his next fifty years fighting wasteful government spending. He was a fierce political activist and a living legend at our state legislature, Sound Transit, Seattle and King County council chambers. In 2018, due to health issues, Paul moved to Crossland Adult Family home, where he lived out his life.



Many thanks to the owners and staff at Crossland, especially Adam, who was Paul's primary caregiver. Paul thrived there and continued to tell his Army stories at the dining room table with his house mates. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions for funeral services, there will be a proper military service at a later date at Tahoma National Cemetery.



