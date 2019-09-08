|
|
Paul Yee Jone
In Loving Memory
1930 ~ 2019
Paul, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully August 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife Gertrude, son Darrel, daughter-in-law Sharman, grandchildren Elliott and Jillian; and son-in-law Bill Gould and grandson Jonathan. He was preceded in death by his daughter Cynthia Jone Gould.
Paul was born in Chicago and moved to Seattle where he retired from Boeing. He was active in ministering to the community and co-founded the Cherry Street Chapel. Paul was also active in prison ministries.
A memorial will be at the Chinese Baptist Church
5801 Beacon Ave S, Seattle, WA. Saturday, Sept. 21st at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019