Paula Martell Righi

Paula Martell Righi Obituary
Paula Martell Righi

1952 ~ 2019

Paula died in her Seattle home. Born in Wallingford, she was a passionate community leader, gardener, museum docent, and cloud admirer. Graduate of Roosevelt High School and UW, PhD and Fulbright Scholar. Survived by her daughter, Amelia (Tierney), ex-husband, Michael, sister, Laura (Matthew), brother, James (Sally), in-laws, Angelo and Dora Lee, and five nieces.

Service will be held at

Holy Rosary Church, 4139 42nd Ave SW, in Seattle on

Saturday, April 27 at 11:00 a.m.

with reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Traditions www.new-traditions.org .
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019
