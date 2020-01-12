|
Pauline Boroevich
Pauline (Pauli) Kalanj Boroevich died November 26, 2019 at the age of 93 in Federal Way, Washington. She was born in Vancouver, B.C. Canada. She was youngest of 9 children born to Anna and Anton Kalanj who hailed from Udbina, Croatia's Lika region. She married Ivan (John) Boroevich in 1948, married 47 years until his death in 1995. They moved to Seattle in 1965 resided on Beacon Hill. Pauli worked at Crown Zellerbach Company in Georgetown, Engineering Dept. for 20 years. Her passion for music began at age seven and lasted her lifetime, still entertaining until a week before her passing. She brought joy to many with her piano and tambura (Croatian String Instrument). She received many awards in the Croatian Community for her musical accomplishments. (More info on Gaffney Website). Pauli loved an excuse for family and friends to gather so she could play music and have fun. Pauli's smile, positiveness and optimism will be missed by all who knew her. Preceded in her death by her husband John (Johnny) and son-in-law Rodney W. Wilson. Pauli is survived by her 3 daughters Joanne Boroevich, Paula Wilson (John Thorburn III), Janice Stork (Allan Stork), and 6 Grandchildren, and 6 Great-Grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews. A private family service was held per her request. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020