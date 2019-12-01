|
Pauline Moore O'Neill
On November 15, 2019, our wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother peacefully passed away in the presences of her four children and several other dear family members. She had been on hospice for four days following a severe stroke. Many of her direct family members were able to come together at her bedside in support of one another and to share our respect and appreciation for all the love, support and care that she provided to all of us. Mom loved nothing more than being at the center of a family gathering. We are so grateful that we were able to surround her during those last few days with family stories, laughter and love.
Pauline was born on January 5,
1926, the youngest of four sisters, in Cottage Grove, Oregon to Nellie and Omer Moore. The Moore's were of modest means; Omer was a skilled tradesman and Nellie was a school teacher. During the depression much of their food came from their own garden. Her family later moved to Corvallis for her high school years and, thereafter, she enrolled in Oregon State University. During a hiatus from University, she met Fred O'Neill who was stationed at Camp Stoneman in California; they married in 1947. They moved to Columbus, Missouri, and enrolled in the University of Missouri School of Journalism. When Fred graduated, they accepted a job in Dallas, Texas. Several years later, during the Korean War, Fred was called to Army active duty. By an incredible stroke of luck, he was assigned, and Pauline accompanied him, to Scofield Barracks in Honolulu, Hawaii. There they had their first daughter, Mary Kay In 1953. Shortly after her birth, they returned to civilian life and moved to Seattle, then to Bellevue where they had Eileen, Tim and Vince. They lived in Bellevue until 1985 when they moved to Mercer Island.
Pauline and Fred were both personable and engaging and made friends everywhere they lived and traveled. After 55 years of marriage, Fred passed away in 2002. In 2009, Pauline moved into a retirement community and then in 2016, to Horizon House where she enjoyed many activities. Horizon House was a wonderful place for Pauline to live out her final years and her family is eternally grateful to the caring and competent staff.
From 2009 to the day of her passing, she was blessed by the friendship, kindness and care that she received from Luana. Her family is indebted to Luana for her years of steadfast support and love for Pauline.
Pauline was a devoted mother, wife and friend. She welcomed all with warmth, great food, irreverent humor and candor. The joys of her kitchen instilled a love of good food in all of her children as well as fondness for pickling, canning and making apple sauce. She enthusiastically hosted a series of foreign exchange students to whom she became their American mom and with whom she maintained relationships with for the rest of her life.
Pauline loved living in the Pacific Northwest. In the early years she enjoyed family fishing trips to remote parts of British Columbia as well as local berry picking trips with her children. As her children grew up and moved out she had many adventures sailing with Fred on their boat, and hiking and biking with her spirited group of women friends. Later in her life, just a clear view of Mount Rainier, a sunset over the Olympics, or bright autumn leaves were enough to inspire remarks about how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful place. Despite her last decade of much reduced mobility and chronic pain, she maintained a remarkable level of gratitude through her final days for all that life had brought her.
We are humbled by her example.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019