Pauline (Hoerz) Schlotterbeck
November 27, 1927-December 19, 2019
Grateful for her marriage and her life as a homemaker and mother, Pauline (Paula) was adoring and affectionate as well as strong-willed and opinionated, but above-all highly devoted to her family. She enjoyed a good laugh, portrayed a simple elegance, and could worry to no-end. Her values and temperaments were passed down from her German immigrant parents who raised her in Valley Stream on Long Island and Middleburg in upstate New York.
After graduating from Westbrook College in Maine, Paula went to work in retail In New York City. Soon thereafter she met Walter Schlotterbeck and in 1951 they were married. In the following years they raised a family and relocated throughout the east and midwest as a result of Walter's transfers with General Electric Corporation. In 1967 they landed in Fairfield, Connecticut where they stayed until retirement. They moved to Medina, WA in 1994 where they lived until adjusting to a retirement home in Mercer Island, WA. Walter passed in 2017 at 90 years of age.
Walter was the most cherished person in her life. They were each other's best friend and lived happily together through 65 years of marriage. Together they raised their daughter Susan Ross (Whidbey Island, WA) and sons Tom (Fort Meyers, FL) and Paul (Asheville, NC). All three children survive them as do Tom's wife Katie and their sons Isaac and Jonas , Paul's children Joseph, Thomas and Rebecca, and Sue's husband Mark and their children Anna and Adam.
Paula's commitment to her family knew no bounds. In her eyes they could do no wrong, but could also not get away with doing wrong. In conversation and in her heart, they were "my-Susan," "my-Tom," "my-Paul" and so it went down the line.
As Walter's time drew near, Paula couldn't imagine continuing on without her beloved Walter. Knowing her so well, Walter would regularly rekindle her inner strength with the encouraging words "you can do it Paula." Every day since, with his and the family pictures surrounding her, she would look at his picture and take his words to heart "you can do it Paula."
Paula and Walter often invited friends and guests for conversation, martinis and dinner. After an appreciable length of time and in her charming way Paula would kindly nudge guests along by saying "it's time to go." As she quietly passed in her own time and her own way, she would tell loved ones and caregivers "don't be sad when I am gone because I will be with Walter".
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020