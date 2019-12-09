Home

Paz Basconcillo Carrasca

Paz Basconcillo Carrasca Obituary
Paz Basconcillo Carrasca

Paz was born on April 17, 1934 in Balaoan, La Union, Philippines to Leonides and Matilde Basconcillo. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones on December 5, 2019.

Paz was a nurse her entire career until she retired at Swedish Hospital. Before and after retirement, her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren and cooking.

Paz was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Rosendo, and her siblings Leonides Basconcillo Jr, Erlinda Baraan, Gregorio Basconcillo, and Rosa McGrath. She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary (Carlito) Palomo and grandchildren, Arlene (Michael) Antonio, Michael and Jennifer Palomo; siblings, Elvira Santos, Norma (Ramon) Morales, Nora (Mike) Frey, Elsie (Jessie) Peregrino and Mario (Lilet) Basconcillo, and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing Wednesday, December 11

from 4-8pm with Recitation of

the Rosary at 7pm, both at Columbia Funeral Home, 4567 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 12 at 10am at St George Catholic Church

5306 13th Ave S, Seattle, 98108.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 5041 35th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
